CBI to question Chitra Ramkrishna in phone tapping case

New Delhi, July 11 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to record the statement of Chitra Ramkrishna, the former CEO-cum-MD of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for allegedly tapping the phones of NSE employees between 2009 and 2017 with the help of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey.

Ramkrishna is currently behind bars. The probe agency may move court for permission to record her statement in judicial custody.

Her questioning is vital as she has been named as an accused in the matter.

The CBI had on Friday recorded the statement of Pandey in this connection at its Mumbai headquarters. CBI sources said that he can be called again to join the investigation.

This case was lodged by the federal probe agency on the directions of the Union Home Ministry.

The CBI had also conducted raids in Mumbai, Pune and several other parts of the country in this connection.

"Pandey ran iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd. It has been alleged that Ramkrishna used this firm to tap the phones of NSE's employees. The phone calls made by NSE employees between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. were tapped and recorded by iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd. It has been alleged that Pandey helped in tapping the phones illegally," sources had said.

The source said they would record the statements of the persons involved in the case.

