CBSE Board Exams 2023 for classes 10, 12 begins

CBSE Board exams 2023 for classes 10 and 12 got underway across the country on Wednesday.

Students in state capital Ranchi were seen arriving at their designated exam centres.

On December 29, last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the date sheet for class 10 and class 12 boards, stating that the exams will start on February 15 and end on March 10.

"CBSE is releasing the date sheets for both class X and XII of Board's examinations, 2023," the Board had said in a press release.

The exams will begin at 10.30 am, the release added. While the boards for Class 10 will get over on March 21 the exams for Class 12 will end on April 5.

Further, as per the release, sufficient turnover time has been provided between two exam papers this year.

The date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two papers of a student fall on the same date, the release stated.

The date sheet has been issued much in advance so that the students can prepare well for the examinations, the Board said.

( With inputs from ANI )

