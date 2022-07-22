CBSE Class 10th Results: Check 10th results statistics

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Result 2022 for Class 10th. Students can check their results on the official website results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The students can view CBSE class 10 term 2 results via the DigiLocker app or website or the UMANG app. According to the reports, a total of 94.40 percent of students have passed class 10th CBSE exams. Over 18 lakh students appeared for the CBSE 10th board examinations this year.

According to the reports, the students this year score low passing percentage, than last year. In the last year 2021, the passing percentage was 99.04, while this year the passing percentage was 94.40. But the students score more percentage than years 2019 and 2020.

Here are the 10th results statistics