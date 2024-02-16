CBSE Denies Postponement of Class 12 Exams Amidst Farmers' Protests

There have been rumors that the Class 12 board examinations were postponed due to the ongoing farmers' protest. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has refuted these claims, stating that a fabricated letter circulating on social media is creating false information. They have advised students and parents to ignore the fake claims and confirmed that the exams have not been postponed.

Traffic Alert

On February 14, a day before the commencement of board exams for Classes 10 and 12, CBSE released a traffic advisory urging students and parents to start their journey early to reach the exam centers punctually. Specifically for Delhi students, potential traffic disruptions were highlighted due to ongoing protests, with a recommendation to utilize the metro as a means to avoid road closures.

Don't fall for wrong information.

CBSE stressed the importance of relying solely on the official CBSE website for any exam-related updates to steer clear of fraudulent individuals seeking to sow chaos and panic.

In today's digital era, where information is readily accessible, it has become increasingly common for malefactors to disseminate misinformation via social media. These occurrences result in unwarranted fear and uncertainty among students, exacerbating the pressure of impending exams. All concerned parties, including students, parents, and educational institutions, are advised to exercise utmost vigilance and verify information solely from trustworthy sources.