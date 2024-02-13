CBSE Issues Warning Against Spreading Fake News of Paper Leak Ahead of Class 10th and 12th Board Exams
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 13, 2024 05:18 PM2024-02-13T17:18:40+5:302024-02-13T17:18:47+5:30
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that the annual Class 10 and 12 board exams will be ...
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that the annual Class 10 and 12 board exams will be held from February 15th to April 2nd, 2024. The board has ensured strong measures for a smooth and fair examination process.
However, it's crucial to be aware of misinformation and rumors circulating on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Unofficial sources claiming access to question papers or spreading rumors about leaks are deceptive and harmful. These attempts aim to exploit students and parents financially,
Announcement pic.twitter.com/nREwYfYicx— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) February 13, 2024
Key points:
- Unscrupulous elements spreading rumors on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, etc. about paper leaks or access to question papers.
- The Board is vigilant and active in identifying and taking action against those spreading
fake news and rumours.
- These persons, group and agencies intend to fleece the gullible students and parents. As they demand money in return. Such irresponsible activities also create confusion and panic among the students and public.
- CBSE is closely monitoring the situation with the help of law enforcement agencies to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news on social media platforms under various provisions of IPC and IT Act.
- CBSE will take action against a student under UNFAIR MEANS rules and various sections of IPC if found indulging in spreading fake news.
- Parents are urged to guide their children not to believe rumors or partake in activities disrupting the exams.