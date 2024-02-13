CBSE Issues Warning Against Spreading Fake News of Paper Leak Ahead of Class 10th and 12th Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that the annual Class 10 and 12 board exams will be held from February 15th to April 2nd, 2024. The board has ensured strong measures for a smooth and fair examination process.

However, it's crucial to be aware of misinformation and rumors circulating on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Unofficial sources claiming access to question papers or spreading rumors about leaks are deceptive and harmful. These attempts aim to exploit students and parents financially,





Key points: