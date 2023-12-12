CBSE releases exam dates for class 10th and 12th Board, Check Full Details



The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released date sheets or timetables for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2024. As announced by the board earlier, both exams are scheduled to begin on February 15.In 2023, CBSE date sheets were issued in December and exams on February 15. Class 10 final exams ended on March 21 and Class 12 exams ended on April 5. Papers were held in single shifts, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.The exams are likely to end by April 10th 2024.

According to the official schedule, the CBSE Class 12 practical or internal assessment 2023-24 at winter-bound schools are being conducted from November 14 to December 14, 2023. For all other schools, the CBSE 12th practical exams 2024 will begin on January 1, 2024. The CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2024 mentions the exam dates, timings, and other subject guidelines. The CBSE exam timings are from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm. Students preparing for the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2023 should download and save the CBSE date sheet 2023 Class 12 and refer to it for preparation of different subjects. CBSE will conduct the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2023-24 in just one session. The table below provides details on the CBSE Class 12 Exam Date 2024. According to the CBSE 12th Sample Papers 2024, each paper is graded for 80 marks, and 20 of those marks are used for the students’ internal evaluation. To clear the Class 12 Board Exams, students need to score at least 33 marks in each subject.

Steps to download the CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Class 12

Students can download their CBSE Class 12 exam dates 2024 by following the steps provided below:

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in

Click on the CBSE class 12 date sheet 2024

The CBSE 12th time table will open on the screen

Save the CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2024 pdf file for future reference and take its printout

