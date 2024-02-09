CBSE Releases Guidelines for Diabetic Students Ahead of Board Exams 2024

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a sigh of relief for students with Type 1 diabetes appearing in the 2024 board exams. Recognizing the challenges these students face, the board has issued new guidelines allowing them to carry essential medical supplies and snacks into the exam hall.

What Students Can Now Bring:

Blood sugar management: Students can carry sugar tablets, chocolates, and fruits like bananas, apples, and oranges to manage sudden drops in blood sugar levels.

Sustained energy: Sandwiches and other high-protein snacks are permitted to ensure stable energy throughout the exam.

Medications and monitoring: Doctor-prescribed medication, a water bottle (500 ml), a glucometer with testing strips, and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices like pumps and flash monitors are all allowed.



To avail these facilities, students must:

Disclose their Type 1 diabetes during registration.

Inform the exam center superintendent about the items they wish to carry at least a day before the exam.

Arrive at the exam hall 45 minutes prior to the start time and reach their designated seat by 9:45 am.

Required Documentation: