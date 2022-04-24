CBSE to conduct live webinar tomorrow on modalities for conduct of term 2 exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct a live webcast on modalities for conduct of term 2 exams 2022 on Monday, April 25 at 11am. The duration of the webinar is one hour and it will be live streamed on the youtube channel of CBSE. It is mandatory for all schools to attend the webinar and non-compliance of instructions for watching the webinar will be viewed seriously by the board, as per an official notification from CBSE.

The Board has decided to hold a live webcast to explain about the preparations for examinations and the role and responsibilities of functionaries, said the notification. The decision came as earlier exams could not be conducted due to COVID-19 pandemic and results were declared on the basis of tabulation policies. Schools were not completely involved with the process of examination and so may not be aware of many important issues. “This has necessitated that all functionaries be assisted by the Board by informing important information so that exams can be conducted smoothly,” the notice added. “The live webinar will begin with the keynote address of Vineet Joshi, Chairman, CBSE. I am sure that one hour spent by all of us will get us in examination mode and thus we will be fully equipped with the skill of successful conduct of the examination. This will also eliminate all future complications and Board with your help will be able to conduct examinations successfully,” said Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examinations, CBSE in the notification.