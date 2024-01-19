CCTV Footage Captures Stills of Children from New Sunrise School Moments Before the Harni Lake Tragedy

Vadodara: Tragedy struck a school picnic in Vadodara, Gujarat, as a boat capsized in the Harni lake on Thursday, claiming the lives of 14 students and two teachers. The group of 27 students and their educators were enjoying a boat ride when the incident occurred.

Social media has been flooded with footage of the moments before the tragedy, including CCTV images showing students lining up for the boat at the New Sunrise School.

VIDEO | CCTV footage shows the students of New Sunrise School in Vadodara lining up outside the Harni lake zone, which ended in a boat tragedy. pic.twitter.com/a3dERq2atK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 18, 2024

According to Press Trust of India reports, the group boarded the boat around 4:30 PM. Authorities suspect overloading as the cause of the capsize.

Harni police confirmed the death of 14 students and two teachers, with one rescued student currently receiving treatment at SSG Hospital.

In the wake of the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the Vadodara boat capsize," PM Modi tweeted. "My thoughts are with the grieving families in this hour of anguish. May the injured recover soon. Local administration providing all possible assistance."

President Draupadi Murmu also offered her condolences, stating, "Deeply anguished by the news of children and teachers losing their lives in the boat tragedy in Vadodara, Gujarat. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving family members. Praying for the success of rescue operations."

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced additional compensation of ₹4 lakh each for the deceased families and ₹50,000 for the injured.