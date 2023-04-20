CDS Gen Chauhan exhorts IAF to take steps towards indigenisation

New Delhi, April 20 Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Anil Chauhan on Thursday stressed the need for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to chart a path towards fleet sustenance, while simultaneously taking steps towards increasing indigenisation.

On Thursday, Gen Chauhan attended the IAF Commanders' Conference (AFCC) at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhavan) where he was briefed about the operational readiness of the IAF.

Addressing the IAF Commanders present at the conference, the CDS highlighted the need to chart a clear path towards fleet sustenance.

He also discussed the contours of enhancing integration amongst the three services and the benefits that would accrue from the same.

The theme of this year's three-day AFCC, which began on April 19, is 'Beyond Boundaries: Robust Foundation', a statement noted.

The conference, which is held every year, involves discussions on the year gone by and the progress made on the path planned for the future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor