CDS inaugurates two-day DRDO workshop

New Delhi [India], March 16 : Chief of Defence Staff General l Chauhan on Wednesday inaugurated a two-day workshop on 'Human Factors Engineering in Military Platforms' in New Delhi, stated an official release.

The workshop has been orgsed by the Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), a Delhi-based laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Orgsation (DRDO).

The aim of the workshop is to evolve a policy framework and practices to ensure scientific implementation of Human Factors Engineering (HFE) in the defence sector, thereby providing an impetus to the vision of 'Aatmrbhar Bharat'.

The HFE is a science concerned with the design of tools and systems by taking into account human capabilities and limitations for safe and effective use.

In his address, the Chief of Defence Staff emphasised the need for incorporation of the HFE right at the stage of qualitative requirements and designs to make indigenous weapons suitable for soldiers.

He called for creating a synergistic approach and policy framework for the implementation of the HFE through the involvement of Integrated Defence Staff, taking into consideration both long-drawn battles and short-duration special operations.

Speaking on the occasion, secretary, Department of Defence R&D and chairman, DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat, highlighted the initiatives taken by DRDO for implementation of the HFE as an integral part of the product development cycle to ensure that the products are developed not only for Indian soldiers but are also available for export.

He emphasised that in the age of Artificial Intelligence and system autonomy for defence equipment, the HFE will play an equally important role.

Director generals, Directors from DRDO Headquarters and laboratories working on futuristic defence technologies, senior scientists, representatives from Strategic Planning, Army Design Bureau, Armoured Corps, Infantry, Warship Design Bureau, Indian Air Force and senior officials of several defence industries and defence PSUs are attending the workshop.

