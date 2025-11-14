Celebrations at Gujarat BJP headquarters after NDA's thumping victory in Bihar polls

Gandhinagar, Nov 14 The Gujarat BJP leadership hailed the National Democratic Alliance's emphatic win in the Bihar Assembly elections, calling it a "resounding mandate" for development, good governance and political stability, and celebrated the occasion.

A press conference was held at the party's state headquarters, Shri Kamalam, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Patel congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA leadership and party workers for what he described as a "historic victory".

He said the Bihar mandate reflected the triumph of "good governance, development-oriented politics, security through Operation Sindoor, corruption-free administration, and the vision of a Viksit Bharat".

CM Patel added that the result was also an endorsement of Atmanirbhar Bharat and India's indigenous policy framework.

He thanked BJP workers from Gujarat who campaigned in Bihar, acknowledging their contribution to the result.

Vishwakarma said the NDA's strong performance, crossing the majority mark of 122 seats with comfortable leads across constituencies, had generated enthusiasm across the country, including among Gujarat's 6.5 crore citizens.

He said voters in Bihar had once again expressed faith in the NDA government, rejecting "dynastic and corrupt political parties" and giving a clear mandate to end "jungle raj".

Vishwakarma added that Bihar had recorded notable progress under Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, citing improvements in growth indicators and literacy rates. Women and youth, he said, played a crucial role in the electoral outcome.

Senior leaders Gaurang Zadafiya and Surendra Patel were also present at the press briefing.

The Gujarat BJP extended congratulations to Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president and Health Minister J.P. Nadda on the alliance's decisive victory in Bihar.

Meanwhile, in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the people of Bihar had shown overwhelming faith in the government, delivering a decisive mandate.

He expressed gratitude to every voter in the state and offered his sincere thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA allies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor