Central Committee's report reveals reason for electric scooter catching fire; check out

Ola Electric, Okinawa e-scooters to Pure Electric Scooters caught fire sometimes while charging, sometimes in the parking lot and sometimes on the street. On this, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had set up a committee to look into the matter. The report of this committee has come.

The central government provides subsidies for electric two-wheeler to increase the consumption of electric scooters. The cause of the fire is that the scooter caught fire due to faulty batteries. The central government may put pressure on the manufacturers of these vehicles to improve the quality of batteries. The inquiry committee found fault in the battery cell or design in almost all electric bike fire incidents in the country. These include companies like Okinawa, Boom, Pure, Jitendra and Ola Electric.

According to sources, experts in the field of e-vehicles will now approach EV manufacturers and suggest solutions to the battery issues related to their vehicles.

An 80-year-old man was killed and two others were injured when an e-scooter exploded in Telangana's Nizamabad district. A young man was killed at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. About 25 e-scooters have caught fire or exploded so far. The Center has also ordered companies to stop launching their electric vehicles.