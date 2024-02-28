Central Govt Bans Two Factions of Muslim Conference in JK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a significant announcement on Wednesday, declaring the Sumji and Bhat factions of the Muslim Conference in Jammu & Kashmir as Unlawful Associations. This move is part of the government's continuous efforts to combat terrorism and uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

Taking to the social media platform X, Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to eliminating terrorism and taking stringent action against those involved in unlawful activities. He stated, Striking terror networks with undiminished vehemence the government has declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations. These outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. PM @narendramodi Ji's government is determined to uproot terrorism and anyone involved in unlawful activities will face dire consequences.”

On Tuesday, the government extended the ban imposed on the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir (JeI), by another five years for continuing activities that pose a threat to the security of the nation.