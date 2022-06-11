Central govt issues new guidelines to curb 'misleading ads'; also bans surrogate ads

You may have seen advertisements selling gutka under the name of cardamom or a cream claiming to brighten the face in a few days. Advertising that misleads consumers is now likely to be curbed. The central government has started taking steps to curb such misleading advertisements. The Central Government has issued new guidelines on advertisements. This includes advertisements for young children.

The central government has said that due diligence should be exercised before publishing or disseminating advertisements. The Consumer Protection Department has now cracked down on surrogate advertisements as well. The central government has directed to bring more transparency in advertisements. The central government has issued new guidelines on advertisements. These instructions have also been directed to be implemented immediately.

Consumer Protection Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said that consumers are more attracted to advertisements. So the government has implemented some guidelines for fair advertising. Failure to comply with the new rules will result in action under the Consumer Protection Act. He explained that the rules would apply to print, TV and digital platforms.

What is Surrogate Advertising?

Surrogate ads are misleading ads. It promotes the image of one product and promotes another. For example, alcohol is advertised under soda water advertisements. In addition, gutkha products are advertised under cardamom. Such advertisements are called surrogate advertisements.

Celebrities in action?

According to the guidelines issued on Friday, movies or celebrities from other sectors promoting products or services will also be held responsible. They may be prosecuted for engaging in misleading advertisements.

The disclaimer in the advertisement should also be in the same language and in the same size as the words in the main advertisement.