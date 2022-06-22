Centre accords BJP's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu Z+ security cover

Day after, BJP announced their presidential candidate, in Droupadi Murmu, the centre has now accorded her Z+ security cover.Armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Odisha have already taken over her security, which has been provided to her all over India.The Z-plus category is the highest VVIP security category, in which 50-55 commandoes of CRPF secure Murmu in three shifts.

Officials said the leader has been provided the security cover based on the central intelligence agencies’ inputs about a threat perception to the presidential candidate.The CRPF team will guard her till she gets elected as the President, a strong possibility with numbers stacked up in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee. After that, the President’s Bodyguard will take over the responsibility from CRPF.The presidential election will be held on July 18 to elect a successor to Kovind and the result will be out on July 21. Kovind’s term will end on July 24.The BJP announced Murmu’s candidature on Tuesday after a meeting of the party’s parliamentary board, which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.Murmu, 64, who hails from Odisha, served as the first woman governor of Jharkhand.

