Centre approves 3 months extension to Maharashtra Chief Secretary

Mumbai, March 30 The Centre has approved the extension to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary Nitin Kareer, an IAS officer 1988 batch, for three months from April 1 to June 30, 2024.

Kareer, who took over on December 31, was to retire on March 31.

The state government had sought a three-month extension for Kareer as the Chief Secretary in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor