Centre approves 7 bridge projects worth Rs 118.50cr in Arunachal

Itanagar, Oct 12 Union Road Transport & Highways Ministry has approved constructions of seven bridge projects worth Rs 118.50 crore in Arunachal Pradesh under the Setu Bandhan Scheme.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said that these projects would enhance connectivity and boost economic growth across all sectors.

He added that the projects align with the nation's commitment to improve the overall quality of life and promote the socio-economic growth of the state.

The approved bridges are four reinforced cement concrete bridges, two bridges on National Highway 313, and one steel composite bridge.

Later, the Chief Minister in his post on 'X' said: "Bridging gaps in connectivity through Setu Bandhan Scheme has been possible, thanks to unwavering commitment of Narendra Modi to all round development of Arunachal Pradesh. New bridges will improve our people's ease of living and give a boost to the local economy too."

