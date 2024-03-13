Centre Bans Jammu Kashmir National Front Led by Nayeem Ahmad Khan for Five Years Under UAPA

The government invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to prohibit the Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF), led by Nayeem Ahmad Khan. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order designating JKNF, a faction of the hardline Hurriyat Conference, as an "unlawful association" with immediate effect.

The government said the JKNF has been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country. The statement mentioned that individuals associated with the JKNF have been consistently engaged in facilitating terrorist operations and disseminating anti-India rhetoric to stoke separatism in Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, they have been implicated in providing logistical assistance to militants operating within the Union territory.

The statement further highlighted that members of the JKNF have played a role in organizing violent demonstrations across different areas of Kashmir, aimed at carrying out unlawful acts. These include supporting terrorist endeavors and orchestrating sustained incidents of stone pelting directed at security forces.

The government is committed to uprooting terror forces to ensure the security of the people of the country, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday after the Jammu Kashmir National Front was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In a post on X, Shah said, The outfit was found carrying out secessionist activities to sever Jammu and Kashmir from Bharat and supporting terrorism, challenging the sovereignty, security, and integrity of the nation.

