Centre briefs states to ensure genome sequencing, step up surveillance amid global Covid surge

Amid a fresh global surge in Covid-19 cases, the central government has briefed all states to conduct genome sequencing of samples, the additional chief secretary of Health informed on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Chief Secretary of Health, Manoj Agarwal said the central government briefed all states to ensure proper screening international passengers, as well as genome sequencing, on Tuesday.

"Yesterday (Tuesday), the central government briefed all states on the increasing trend of Covid-19 variants in parts of the world and asked them to ensure that whole genome sequencing is done in all states," he said.

There has been an alarming surge in Covid cases in China, Japan, South Korea, France and the United States.

The spike is being blamed on new Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which has also been detected in four Indian states.

Amid the fresh Covid scare, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting to review the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country and the preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment and management of the pandemic.

He urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Emphasising that the pandemic is not over yet, he asked officials to be fully geared up to challenge and step up surveillance.

In the last six months, India reported four cases of the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant, which is driving the current surge of infections in China.

Sources said there are currently 10 different variants of Covid-19 in the country, with the latest being BF.7.

( With inputs from ANI )

