Centre makes mandatory for passengers & staff to wear masks at airports and inside aircraft

As covid cases are on rise in the country, the central government has made it mandatory for passengers and staff to wear masks at airports and on planes. The central government has said to de-board any passenger before departure if they refuse to wear face mask inside an aircraft and fine them. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Wednesday issued new guidelines in this regard. The Delhi High Court had on June 3 directed the Centre in this regard. The DGCA said CISF personnel were tasked with monitoring whether everyone wore a mask at the airport.

The Delhi High Court had directed the Centre to make the mask mandatory for all passengers at the airport. This rule also applies to pilots, air hostesses, flight attendants.