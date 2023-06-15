Centre not taking immediate measures for restoration of peace in Manipur: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], June 15 : Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has expressed concern over the situation in Manipur and alleged that the Centre is not taking immediate measures to ensure the safety of the people of Manipur and for the restoration of peace.

Nine people were killed and 10 others injured in fresh violence in Manipur on Wednesday. The state has seen ethnic violence since last month.

"The situation in Manipur is very distressing, and it is deeply disheartening to see that the Central government is not taking immediate measures to ensure the safety of the people of Manipur and the restoration of peace," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Manipur government has extended the ban on the internet in the state till June 15 in view of the prevailing situation.

Union Home Minister visited Manipur for four days from May 29 and announced a series of measures to restore peace in the state.

He held meetings with Chief Minister N Biren Singh, leaders of various political parties, civil society, women and tribal groups and senior officials.

Shah had announced that a peace committee would be formed in the state.

Manipur has seen violence since early May following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

The Manipur High Court had asked the state government to consider including the Meitei community in Scheduled Tribes (STs) list.

