Centre rushes High Level team to UP to assess, manage dengue situation in 3 districts

The Centre on Friday informed that it has decided to depute a high-level team to Uttar Pradesh in collaboration with the state authorities for instituting measures for dengue management in Firozabad, Agra and Etawah districts.

"Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to depute a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures for Dengue management in Firozabad, Agra and Etawah districts," the ministry informed in a press statement.

As per the statement, the six-member central team to Uttar Pradesh comprises experts from National Centre for Disease Control, National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control and Dr RML Hospital, New Delhi.

The team will be headed by Dr VK Chaudhary, Senior RD, Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Lucknow.

The team shall work closely with the State Health Departments and take stock of on-ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to manage the increasing cases of Dengue being reported by the State, it stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor