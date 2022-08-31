Centre to organise two-day Chintan Shivir on the functioning of AIIMS

The Centre will organise a two-day Chintan Shivir (introspection camp) on the functioning of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said sources on Wednesday.

This is the first time that Chintan Shivir will be organised on a theme relating to the functioning of AIIMS. Earlier the date was August 24 and 25 but now according to the sources, the Chintan Shivir will be organised on September 1 and 2.

The experts and stakeholders will discuss standards of teaching, learning, research and service delivery for patients.

The other focus will be patient satisfaction in AIIMS like developing institutional procedures to make facilities available 'at ease' to the patients, sources told ANI.

The Chintan Shivir will have directors from all the AIIMS colleges in India and how all AIIMS can be a common platform for various clinical research purposes will also be discussed.

A total of three Chintan Shivirs have been conducted till date this year by the Union Health Ministry.

The last three-day Chintan Shivir was conducted in Kevadia on the future roadmap of the health ecosystem in the country in addition to reviewing the implementation of various Central and State government schemes of the health sector.

Earlier, on May 7 this year, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya addressed the concluding session of Swasthya Chintan Shivir, the 14th Conference of Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW), at Kevadia, Gujarat from May 5-7, 2022. He was joined by Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog. State Health Ministers, Health Secretaries, State health representatives, representatives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NITI Aayog, ICMR and scientists participated in the three-day long conference.

Dr Mandaviya had started his address by stating that "Siddhi (accomplishment) is the driving force behind any Sankalp (resolution)."

Appreciating the participation of around 25 Health and Medical Education Ministers in the 3-day "Swasthya Chintan Shivir", he had said, "we have been enriched by deep insight of knowledge due to presentation of best practices by states. This provided us knowledge regarding effective implementation of government schemes in the health sector."

He further stated that "all States have shared one best practice, so now we have more than 25 best practices to learn from and implement across the country. Goals of centre and States are complementary. It is the goal of states which would define policy making at the central level".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor