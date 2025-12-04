Centre won't be mute spectator to communal incitement in Bengal: Guv Bose

Kolkata, Dec 4 West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose cautioned on Thursday that the Centre would not remain a mute spectator if communal passions are fanned in the state.

His warning came after the controversial statement by Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir about the building of a Babri Masjid in West Bengal’s Murshidabad, a remark that led to his suspension from the party.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Governor Bose has made it clear that no individual will be allowed to turn Murshidabad into a "school of scandal."

"Reports which I have received from the field and from the intelligence agencies, and also from the opinion leaders, point to the part that somebody is deliberately trying to turn Murshidabad into a school of scandal. This will not be allowed," he said.

Bose said the issue was not about constructing a place of worship but about preventing any move that could stir communal sentiment.

"It is not a question of building a place of worship. If anyone attempts to inflame communal passions, the government, the state, and the Constitution will not remain idle or a mute spectator. Nobody will be allowed to take the law into their own hands. Strong, effective, and proactive action will be taken against those who violate the law," the Governor told IANS.

Responding to questions from IANS about whether the controversial Trinamool Congress MLA from Bharatpur should be taken into preventive custody for his remark, the Governor said that this was for the state government to decide.

"That is a decision which the government has to take. I leave it to them. Under the Constitution of India, the duty of the state government is to maintain law and order. What is to be done, including the preventive arrest if they consider it fit, should be done," Bose said.

When asked to comment on whether demographic imbalance is taking place in Bengal, the Governor said, "The data speaks for itself. We can arrive at our own conclusion. At this point, I don't want to comment on that question. Demographic imbalance is taking place, and it is no secret."

Asked about concerns over demographic changes in Bengal, the Governor said the available data was clear enough for the public to draw its own conclusions. He added that the issue of demographic imbalance was well known, though he preferred not to elaborate at this stage.

Speaking about his recent visit to several border areas in West Bengal, the Governor said, “Our border areas are quiet. Our BSF and the bravehearts of these organisations can guard our borders very well. I did not find any reason not to trust them. They are doing their duty very well. The Indian government is firm. This is a mature nation and a mature democracy. We know what to do, when to do, and how to do.”

The Election Commission of India recently asked the state government to ensure that Booth Level Officers are not harassed during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision drive in the state.

On this matter, the Governor said, “This is a question which is already under consideration of the Election Commission of India and the state government. Let them sort it out. The Election Commission is strong and has proved to have a balanced approach in a democracy. Dissension and differences of opinion are bound to take place. But in our Constitution, adequate sections are there to take care of such situations. I am sure the Election Commission of India will try to find a solution to these problems. Without the involvement of the state government, no one can maintain law and order under the Constitution of India. It is the bounden duty of the respective state governments to see that all necessary support is given to the Election Commission to ensure free and fair elections in the country.”

When asked whether the upcoming polls in West Bengal would be peaceful, the Governor Bose said, “The question is not whether there will be a peaceful election. There should be a peaceful election. Violence and corruption are two cancerous growths on the body politic of Bengal. This has to be contained and nipped in the bud itself. Whatever the provisions are in the Constitution of India, and rule of law will be invoked to ensure that the coming election in Bengal will be without violence and without corruption.”

Speaking about the state’s present condition, Bose said, “What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow. That Bengal is not there anymore. A transformation is required in Bengal. That is what we are trying to do. We will succeed in that.”

When asked if he was drawing a comparison between Bengal and Kerala, the Governor said, “I belong to Kerala, but I am working in Bengal. I can only compare the two states from a positive point of view. Both have enlightened people. Both Kerala and Bengal have rich culture, tradition, and heritage. As Governor, I am trying to foster this by organising the Bengal-Kerala culture trail and cultural programmes. Politics is not my cup of tea.”

