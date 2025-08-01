Centre’s attitude on child exploitation is irresponsible: Hanuman Beniwal

Jaipur, Aug 1 National Democratic Party President and Lok Sabha MP from Nagaur, Hanuman Beniwal, has strongly criticised the Central government’s lax approach towards the serious issues of child exploitation and child labour.

Raising the matter in the Lok Sabha, Beniwal questioned the Ministry of Women and Child Development on the steps being taken to strengthen laws like the Juvenile Justice Act and the number of convictions in child labour-related cases in 2024-25.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur stated that no amendments had been made to the Juvenile Justice Act since 2021 and that currently no such proposals are under consideration. This, Beniwal said, reflects the government’s belief that existing laws are adequate, a stance he described as deeply disconnected from ground reality.

Expressing disappointment, Beniwal pointed out that the government did not provide the updated data he had specifically asked for. While he had sought figures from 2024-25, the government merely cited the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report from 2022.

Highlighting the alarming scale of the problem, Beniwal referred to the recent C-LAB report, which stated that 53,651 children were rescued from child labour, trafficking, and sexual exploitation in 2024-25, with 90 per cent of them found in the most hazardous conditions.

However, when asked how many cases were registered and how many resulted in convictions, the government chose not to respond meaningfully, relying instead on outdated reports.

Beniwal further stated that NCRB data consistently shows a rise in crimes against children, yet the government has failed to release the reports for 2023 and 2024.

He also cited studies indicating that 70 per cent of rescued children are forced back into labour due to inadequate rehabilitation systems.

He emphasised that when the government avoids answering questions about the safety of children, it becomes even more crucial to hold it accountable.

Accusing the government of hiding behind paperwork, guidelines, and consultations, Beniwal concluded that its response reveals either a serious lack of awareness or a deliberate neglect of the grim situation on the ground.

