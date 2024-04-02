CGHS Beneficiary ID Linking With Ayushman Bharat Health Account ID Mandatory From April 1, 2024

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced that it is important to link the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiary ID with the Ayushman Bharat Health Account ID (ABHA) from April 1, 2024. According to an office memorandum by CGHS Director Manoj Jain, beneficiaries must complete this linking process within 30 days.

This new government directive will significantly impact existing CGHS beneficiaries and aims to streamline healthcare services for individuals across the country.

"It has now been decided that linking the CGHS beneficiary ID with the Ayushman Bharat Health Account ID shall be mandatory on 1st April 2024. The linking of CGHS beneficiary ID with ABHA ID shall be completed within 30 days by all existing beneficiaries," said MoHFW.