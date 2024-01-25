Chai Pe Charcha Goes Global: PM Modi, French President Macron Sip Tea, Pay via UPI in Jaipur (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, January 25, visited a tea stall and interacted with each other over a cup of tea, in Jaipur. They also made payments via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to pay for the tea they had. Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) digital payments system to French President Emmanuel Macron as the two leaders visited a local shop during their visit to Hawa Mahal in Jaipur.

Notably, UPI is a system that powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application (of any participating bank), merging several banking features, seamless fund routing, and merchant payments into one hood. It allows users to transfer money through their mobile devices around the clock.

PM Modi, French President Sipping at a Stall in Jaipur, Watch Video Here

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron visited a tea stall and interacted with each other over a cup of tea, in Jaipur.



French President Emmanuel Macron used UPI to make a payment. pic.twitter.com/KxBNiLPFdg — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

Prior to visiting Hawa Mahal, PM Modi and French President Macron held a mega roadshow in Jaipur. Earlier in the day, French President arrived in India on a two-day state visit at the invitation of PM Modi. People in large numbers welcomed PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron during their roadshow in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Macron waved at the people who gathered there, acknowledging the warm welcome. Prior to the roadshow, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at Jantar Mantar in Pink City, Jaipur.

Prime Minister Modi was pictured extending him a warm welcome at Jantar Mantar. The two leaders warmly greeted each other and posed for the cameras. They then headed to see Jantar Mantar. Jantar Mantar is a famous solar observatory established by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh. It has been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in July 2010.

Earlier, Macron arrived at Amber Fort in Rajasthan's Jaipur. He also met school students who gathered there to welcome him. On his visit to the fort, the French President was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari.

At the fort, Macron also posed for a picture with Jaishankar and Diya Kumari. As the French President walked around the Royal fort and took in the unique architecture, he was also given an overview of the history the fort carries. Macron appreciated Rajasthani painting and art and also interacted with artists at Amber Fort.