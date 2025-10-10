Chandigarh IPS Officer Suicide Case: FIR Filed Against Haryana DGP and Rohtak SP; NCSC Seeks Report

A major breakthrough has emerged in the Chandigarh IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar's suicide case. Chandigarh Police has registered an FIR at Sector 11 Police Station, naming Haryana DGP Shatrujit Kapoor and Rohtak SP as accused, based on the late officer’s nine-page suicide note, reported IANS. The case has been filed under Sections 108 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3(1)(r) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The FIR follows serious allegations of caste-based discrimination and mental harassment raised by the officer before his death, reported IANS.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has also taken suo motu cognizance of the incident, issuing notices to the Chandigarh Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, reported IANS. The Commission has sought an action-taken report within seven days, demanding complete details of the FIR and the accused officials. It further warned that if the authorities fail to respond within the stipulated time, they may face summons under Article 338 of the Constitution. The move underscores the gravity of the case and its implications within the administrative setup.

On October 7, senior Haryana-cadre IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar died by suicide in the basement of his Chandigarh home. A day earlier, he had prepared a will transferring all his movable and immovable assets to his wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar. At the time of the incident, she was on an official visit to Japan with Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini. In his nine-page note, Kumar accused 15 senior and former IAS and IPS officers of caste discrimination, mental harassment, and public humiliation—allegations that have since rocked Haryana’s bureaucratic circles.