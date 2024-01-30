Chandigarh Mayoral Election: BJP vs Opposition, I.N.D.I.A Bloc's Litmus Test Today

In a high-stakes electoral battle, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to face an alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in the Chandigarh mayoral elections scheduled for Tuesday. This contest marks the first significant poll confrontation between the ruling BJP and the opposition INDIA bloc.

The polls, commencing at 10 AM today, hold the key to determining not only the mayor but also the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor positions, following a directive from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Initially slated for January 18, the elections were rescheduled to February 6 by the Chandigarh administration due to the presiding officer's illness and a reassessment of the law-and-order situation. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court mandated the Union Territory administration to conduct the mayoral polls on January 30.

This electoral face-off assumes particular significance as it serves as a litmus test for the INDIA bloc. The Congress and AAP have joined forces to challenge the BJP's dominance in the mayor's office for the past eight years. In this alliance, AAP is contending for the mayor's position, while the Congress is fielding candidates for the roles of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.

With the BJP holding 14 out of 35 seats in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, and Member of Parliament Kirron Kher possessing voting rights as an ex-officio member, a potential shift in the political landscape looms if the opposition secures victory.

AAP, with 13 councillors, and Congress, with seven, are leveraging their combined strength to mount a formidable challenge against the ruling BJP. The Shiromani Akali Dal, with one councillor, is a minor player in this electoral equation.