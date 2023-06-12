Chandigarh woman wanted for murder arrested in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 : The Railway Protection Force (RPF) jointly with Kanpur Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Chandigarh Crime Branch apprehended a woman in Kanpur for allegedly killing her husband, the police said on Monday.

According to the GRP In-charge Ramkrishna Dwivedi, the accused woman a Chandigarh resident was travelling to Bihar from Chandigarh city when she was arrested.

The GRP In-charge added the information was received from the Chandigarh Crime Branch in the late hours of Sunday about the woman who had absconded and was said to be on her way to Bihar.

Further investigation revealed that the accused woman had reportedly murdered her husband and tried to destroy the evidence by hiding the body in the house, said the police.

Subsequently, the woman was nabbed by the Kanpur GRP and RPF from a train at Kanpur Central Station after which she was handed over to the Chandigarh Crime Branch Police.

"We arrested the accused woman at the Kanpur Central Station and handed her over to the Chandigarh Crime Branch Police."

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

