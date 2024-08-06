Chandipura Virus Outbreak: 53 Confirmed Cases Reported Across Gujarat and Rajasthan, Says JP Nadda

India has reported 53 confirmed cases of Chandipura virus, with 51 cases in Gujarat and two in Rajasthan, as of July 31, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Among the 53 cases, 19 fatalities have been recorded, all in Gujarat, according to Nadda’s written response to a parliamentary question.

Detailing the measures taken to control the virus outbreak, Nadda revealed that a National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) has been dispatched to support the Gujarat government. The team is assisting with public health measures and conducting an in-depth epidemiological investigation into the outbreak.

Nadda noted that the NJORT includes experts from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune. Additionally, teams from NCDC Delhi and ICMR NIV Pune are conducting an epidemiological investigation into the Acute Encephalitis cases and associated deaths.

Besides, entomologists from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are stationed at the affected areas for undertaking entomological investigation to ascertain the vector involved in transmission of CHPV to human beings.

Health rapid response teams, along with Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANM), have carried out active surveillance to facilitate the early identification of cases and ensure the prompt referral of suspected cases to nearby hospitals and medical colleges. These facilities provide 24-hour specialist services and ventilator support.

