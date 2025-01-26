Chandrababu Naidu delighted over Etikoppaka tableau in R-Day parade

Amaravati, Jan 26 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is delighted over the response to Andhra Pradesh's tableau showcased during the 76th Republic Day parade in Delhi, which showcased Etikoppaka wooden toys.

The Chief Minister noted that the tableau showcasing world-famous Etikoppaka toys during the 76th Republic Day celebrations impressed all the dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Our Etikoppaka toys made from eco-friendly and natural resources, is a synonym for the creativity of Andhra Pradesh artists,” the Chief Minister posted on ‘X’.

He said with the song 'Bommalamma... Bommalu', Etikoppaka toys tableau was a special attraction on Kartavya Path. He congratulated all those who were responsible for this impressive tableau.

The tableau celebrated 4a 00-year-old craft tradition known for its eco-friendly, smooth, vibrant, and toxin-free toys.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also took to social media to express happiness over the Andhra Pradesh tableau showcasing Etikoppaka wooden toys.

He posted that it is a matter of pride for Andhra Pradesh that the tableau highlighted the globally recognised Etikoppaka lacquer toys during the Republic Day celebrations.

The Jana Sena leader noted that ever since the NDA government came to power in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Etikoppaka toys have been included in the mementoes presented to the state’s guests to popularise these toys and showcase the skills of the artists to the world.

Pawan Kalyan recalled that in the past, two Etikoppaka artists received the President's Award for their excellence in the art of toy making.

He said presenting the Etikoppaka tableau in the parade, the government has proved its sincerity in promoting this craft.

Minister for Information Technology and Education also posted that he was proud to see the vibrant Etikoppaka toys and the Etikoppaka tableau from Andhra Pradesh at the Republic Day parade at Kartavya.

“These handmade wooden toys, crafted using eco-friendly materials and traditional techniques, reflect centuries of artistry. After three rounds of fierce competition, our rich cultural heritage shines brightly,” he said.

BJP MP C. M. Ramesh said he was thrilled to see themed Andhra Pradesh tableau from his constituency, Anakapalli, shine at the Kartavya Path R-Day Parade.

“These eco-friendly handcrafted wooden toys reflect centuries of tradition. Proud to see Andhra Pradesh’s heritage in the spotlight,” he wrote.

The toys originated from Etikoppaka in Anakapalli near Visakhapatnam. These toys are made of soft Anduku wood and are coloured with natural dyes derived from seeds, lacquer, bark roots and leaves. The artists use a colourless resinous secretion of several insects. This is used in decorating the toys. Etikoppala toys have obtained their GI tag under handicrafts category.

