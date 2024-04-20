Chandrababu Naidu turns 74: ‘Annadanam’ by wife, 750 coconuts broken at Tirumala temple

Amaravati, April 20 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national President N. Chandrababu Naidu had a grand birthday celebration by party cadres across the state, as he turned 74 on Saturday.

The former Chief Minister, who is campaigning for next month’s elections in Anantapur district, celebrated his birthday in Rayadurg constituency.

He cut a cake along with a group of children and party leaders. Veda pundits, Muslim priests and pastors blessed him on the occasion.

TDP leaders and workers greeted Chandrababu Naidu and wished him a long and healthy life.

Naidu’s wife N. Bhuvaneswari celebrated his birthday with party leaders by cutting a cake in his Assembly constituency, Kuppam in Chittoor district. After offering prayers at a temple in Kuppam, she joined the celebrations with party leaders.

At another programme, Bhuvaneswari participated in the celebrations with a group of Muslim women. Later, she organised ‘annadanam’ and fed the poor at Anna canteen in Kuppam.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Naidu’s birthday, TDP leaders broke 750 coconuts at Tirumala temple with prayers for his long life and good health.

In Hyderabad, a group of employees from various IT firms came together to organise Naidu’s birthday celebrations at Cyber Towers, the first IT park built in the mid-1990s when Naidu was the Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu’s supporters were carrying a banner reading "Happy Birthday CBN. We are here because of you" with hashtag professionals with CBN.

Naidu, who served as Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh for nine years and of Andhra Pradesh after division for five years, is leading TDP’s campaign for next month’s elections, and is eyeing another term as Chief Minister.

TDP is contesting Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Jana Sena led by Pawan Kalyan and BJP.

