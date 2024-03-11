Chaos for the Saffron Party in Deciding the Names of Candidates for Five Lok Sabha Seats in Karnataka

Ahead of giving final shape for candidates in five Lok Sabha seats, the saffron party in the state is facing many challenges like sitting MPs struggling among ticket aspirants, renomination campaign, etc. In Bidar, Udupi-Chikmagalur and Uttara Kannada BJP workers want the replacement of sitting MPs Bhagawant Khuba, Shobha Karandlaje, and Ananth Kumar Hegde. In Bidar, the district BJP unit wants a new face in the constituency and opposes the renomination of Union Minister of State Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwant Khuba.

A large section of BJP party workers wants a replacement for sitting MP Anantkumar Hegde in Uttar Kannada. According to party workers, Hegde remained inaccessible throughout his tenure and suddenly became active when the LS polls approached. The supporters of Pratap Simha, two times MP from Mysore-Kodagu want the party to retain him as the candidate in the seat. In Haveri a tough contest between former Minister BC Patil and KE Kantesh, son of veteran BJP leader KS Eshwarappa. Former CM Basavraj Bommai's name is also emerging in the Haveri constituency. Union Minister of K’taka for agriculture and representing the Udupi-Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency Shobha Karandlaje after getting support from BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa for her renomination is now facing challenges from a section of workers who launched a GoBack campaign in the constituency against her. In the constituency former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj and BJP senior leader CT Ravi’s name are coming forward. Similarly, for the Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat several supporters of MP Pratap Simha have been appealing to party leadership to renominate Simha’s name for the third term.