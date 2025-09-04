Chaos in West Bengal Assembly as TMC, BJP MLAs Clash (VIDEO)

High drama unfolded in the West Bengal Assembly Thursday, September 4, as ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition BJP MLAs clashed during a discussion on a government resolution. The session erupted into chaos when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was about to speak on alleged atrocities against Bengali migrants. BJP legislators shouted slogans and questioned the suspension of Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on September 2. Ruling party MLAs responded, leading to a heated confrontation.

Suvendu Adhikari shared a video of the incident on his social media.

Speaker Biman Banerjee suspended BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh for the day for creating disorder. When Ghosh refused to leave, assembly marshals physically removed him from the House, according to PTI. Later, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul was suspended for shouting slogans. Women marshals escorted her out.

Despite the uproar, the House continued its proceedings and was not adjourned.