Char Dham Yatra Chaos: Ten Pilgrims Die in Four Days Amid Traffic Hurdles and Long Queues

The Char Dham Yatra has kicked off with great enthusiasm, but heavy congestion on the routes to Gangotri and Yamunotri has caused significant inconvenience. With 10 fatalities and several injuries reported in just four days, it's advised to postpone plans for the journey to Char Dham in Uttarakhand for now.

Government arrangements have faltered under the overwhelming crowds at Gangotri-Yamunotri dhams, resulting in record-breaking congestion. From Haridwar, a 45 km long traffic jam extends to Barkot, 170 km away, affecting routes to both dhams. Beyond Barkot, the roads to Yamunotri and Gangotri are similarly congested. Additionally, the one-way 30 km route to Uttarkashi is causing delays, with return journeys from the temple prioritized and waits of 20-25 hours for trips to the temple.

In the past four days, 10 individuals en route to Yamunotri-Gangotri have tragically lost their lives, with five fatalities occurring on Tuesday alone. All 10 pilgrims were aged over 50, with four of them also battling diabetes and high blood pressure. Despite over 26 lakh registrations thus far, registrations remain open for four more days, with the yatra scheduled to continue until November. Notably, in 2023, a record 55 lakh devotees undertook the journey from May to November. Many individuals have arrived without registration, straining government arrangements originally tailored to accommodate 2023's passenger volume.

