ChatGPT, DeepSeek Usage on Official Devices: Government Issues Order Over Data Security Concerns

The Government of India has issued an order highlighting concerns over the use of AI applications like ChatGPT and DeepSeek by government employees on official computers and laptops. The Finance Ministry's directive warns that such usage could jeopardize the security of confidential documents and data. As a result, all government employees have been instructed to refrain from using these AI tools on their work devices.

A circular issued by the central government advises against using AI tools on government computers, laptops, or other devices, citing concerns over data security and privacy. Employees are permitted to use AI on personal devices. Popular overseas AI apps such as ChatGPT, DeepSeek, and Google Gemini are widely used in India, where AI adoption has surged due to its ability to streamline tasks and improve efficiency.

When installing AI apps or tools, users often grant permissions that can expose government files and sensitive data. Many people use AI for tasks like writing letters, articles, translations, and presentations with simple prompts. Meanwhile, China and the U.S. dominate the AI space, but India is developing its own large language model (LLM), set to be ready in 10 months. The government has also set up a computer facility with 18,000 GPUs, which will soon be available to startups, researchers, and developers, according to Union Minister Ashwani Kumar.

