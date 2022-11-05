Chennai building collapse: Death toll rises to 2

The death toll in the building collapse on Chennai's Mint Street on Friday has gone up to two after a man succumbed to his injuries at a city hospital, police said on Saturday.

"The death toll in Chennai building collapse rises to two," the Chennai Police officials said.

The deceased was identified as Shankar who passed away at Chennai Rajiv Gandhi Hospital.

A portion of a 100-year-old building collapsed on the NSC Bose Road in the city last night and fell on pedestrians. The building had reportedly become weak due to days of rain that prompted it collapse.

One person was initially reported to be dead while three others were reportedly injured.

Soon after the incident, fire service persons rescued the injured persons and were involved in clearing the debris.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

