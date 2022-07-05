Chennai: Cab driver kills techie in a fight over number of passengers

A 34-year-old was beaten to death by an Ola cab driver in front of his family over the number of passengers in his cab on Old Mahabalipuram Road in Chennai on Sunday. H Umendar, a techie, had gone on an outing with his wife Bhavya, two children, Bhavya's sister and her two children. The cab driver, N Ravi, 41, from Salem, was sent to jail by a local court after the public caught him and he was subsequently arrested. Umendar, who lives in Coimbatore had come to Chennai to spend the weekend in the city.

Reportedly, the family booked the cab after they stepped out of a mall in Navalur after watching a movie around 3.30 pm. When the cab arrived, the family rushed into the vehicle. The driver go annoyed that the family rushed into the vehicle without giving him an OTP and asked them to alight. As soon as they stepped out of the car, he said the family should have booked an SUV as they were seven members. Soon the two exchanged blows and the driver hit Umendar on the head with his phone. After the driver punched him several times, Umendar fell unconscious. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. The driver tried to flee but was apprehended by onlookers.