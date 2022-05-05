Chennai custodial death case: Post-mortem reveals multiple wounds on man's body

The post-mortem report of Vignesh, the 25-year-old man who allegedly died in police custody in Chennai last month revealed 13 injuries on his body, including 12 contusions and an abrasion.

The 25-year-old man was arrested on April 18 for alleged possession of drugs. He died the next day.

Days after his death, Vignesh's brother accused the police of offering a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to his family to keep silent over the death. He further alleged that the police did not allow his family to see the body after the autopsy.

Three police personnel have been suspended in the case.

The Tamil Nadu government had announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh for the family.

Vignesh's case was transferred to Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) with the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saravanan leading the investigation.

( With inputs from ANI )

