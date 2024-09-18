Chennai Encounter: History-Sheeter Balaji Alias Kakka Thoppu, Wanted in 50 Cases, Gunned Down by Police in Vyasarpadi

A history-sheeter Balaji alias Kakka Thoppu Balaji, was gunned down by police in an encounter in the early hours of Wednesday, September 18, in Chennai's Vyasarpadi area. Joint Commissioner of Police Pravesh Kumar and K Muthukumar, DCP of Pulianthope in Greater Chennai Police, along with the forensic team, arrived to inspect the shootout spot.

After he was dead, his body was shifted to Stanley Hospital for further procedures. On Tuesday night, police received a tip that Balaji was hiding in the Pulianthope area. A police team led by Inspector Buhari rushed to the spot, and they narrowed down Balaji at B&C quarters.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Pravesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police and K. Muthukumar DCP of Pulianthope in Greater Chennai Police along with the forensic team arrived to inspect the spot where a history-sheeter Balaji alias Kakka Thoppu Balaji was gunned down by police in an… pic.twitter.com/MoQfB6LCSL — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2024

According to the information, when police try to arrest him, he allegedly fired at the police personnel to escape the spot. However, police fire back and gunned down the Balaji during the gunfight. The notorious criminal was carrying more than 50 cases of criminal activities, including murder and kidnapping.

Balaji was also reportedly named as a suspect in the murder of PWD contractor Kamaraj, who is also the son of a DMK functionary near Ennore. The 36-year-old was the son of Ramalingam and hailed from BRN Garden in Valluvar Nagar, Broadway, Chennai. He has been arrested and imprisoned many times. He was wanted in several cases, including a petrol bomb blast in Chennai.