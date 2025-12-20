Chennai Fire: Blaze Engulfs BSNL Office on Anna Salai, Services Affected, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at the BSNL office on Anna Salai on Saturday morning, creating panic in the busy commercial stretch. Luckily, no injuries were reported as the office was closed for the holiday. Officials said the blaze was first noticed around 9:30 am when a security guard spotted thick smoke rising from the second floor. Fire and rescue teams rushed to the site, deploying at least five fire tenders and ten metro water tankers. Preliminary investigations suggest that an electrical short circuit, possibly caused by a battery explosion in one of the rooms, may have triggered the fire. The flames spread quickly through cable lines, affecting the third, fourth, and sixth floors, while authorities continue to probe the exact cause.

VIDEO | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out in Anna Salai's BSNL office. Further details awaited. #Fire#TamilNadu#ChennaiNews



The fire also disrupted critical services operating from the BSNL facility. TANGEDCO confirmed that its servers maintained at the office were affected, causing a temporary halt in online payment services. Backup servers for the 108 ambulance service housed in the building were damaged, though the main control room at the DMS Complex in Teynampet continued to function normally. Commuters slowed down due to thick smoke, and several motorists stopped to record videos, creating traffic congestion along the arterial road. Police personnel were deployed to regulate traffic and ensure public safety while firefighters worked to control the blaze.

After more than an hour of intensive efforts, firefighters brought the fire under control. Officials are now conducting detailed investigations to determine the full extent of the damage and confirm the fire’s origin. The incident has raised concerns about safety protocols in government buildings and the need for regular checks on electrical equipment. Meanwhile, restoration of affected services is underway, and authorities have urged the public to avoid the area until normalcy is restored. Residents and office workers in the vicinity were advised to stay vigilant and report any further hazards.