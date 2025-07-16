Chennai Metro Update: MRTS Handover to CMRL in Final Stage, Awaiting Railway Board and Minister's Nod

The plan to transfer Chennai’s Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has reached its final stage of approval. This matter has been discussed for more than ten years and has faced multiple delays in the past. As per the News18 report, the file is with the chairman of the Railway Board, and he will give clearance to it soon. Once the proposal gets a green signal from the Railway Board, it will be sent to the Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, for final approval.

This project gained speed after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handed over a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He handed the memorandum to the PM during the NITI Aayog Meeting that was held in May 2025. The memorandum included an appeal to transfer the MRTS to the CMRL, reported The Hindu. After PM Modi took a look at the appeal, the Prime Minister’s Office ordered the Railway Board to fast-track the process. Southern Railways were asked to give clearances, and as the process was speeding up, they quickly approved this initiative from their end. Now, the final approval from the Railway Board is required before sending the proposal to the Union Minister of Railways.

Also Read: Mumbai Metro Line 7A: Final Tunnel Breakthrough Achieved, Paving Way for Seamless Airport Link by 2026

If the project secures approval, CMRL will need to create a plan focusing on the points explaining how it will take over the operations. The plan should include details on the maintenance of stations, trains, and other systems. Transition will be very gradual and is expected to take several months to complete, said the officials.

Commuters of Chennai Metro believe that with this move, the metro management will improve cleanliness, safety, and station facilities. However, they also urge CMRL to keep fares affordable as thousands rely on the this mode of transportation every day for their commute.