Chennai police forms two special squads to tackle extortion, murders

Chennai, Dec 30 Chennai city police have set up two Serious Crime Squads on Thursday under Additional Commissioners of Police to monitor known criminals and prevent extortions and murders.

Each unit under the Additional commissioner will have one Assistant Commissioner of Police, two Inspectors, four Sub-Inspectors, and 16 other officers, as per a government order issued on Tuesday by Additional Chief Secretary, S.K. Prabakar.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is also in charge of the Home Department, had assured the people that crime syndicates and murders will be crushed with an iron hand and no one will be allowed to stay free after committing a crime.

The special squads will monitor the criminals who are lodged in Puzhal Central prison and will also keep a track of those who are coming out of the jail. The syndicates members, earlier arrested for drug trafficking, human trafficking, extortions, and money laundering, will be kept under watch.

The two special squads will meet once every two days and evaluate the progress and ensure that all criminals are brought to justice.

