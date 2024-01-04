Chennai: Rain Lashes Parts of City, IMD Predicts More in Coming Days

Chennai, experienced an unexpected downpour on Thursday evening as dark clouds enveloped the skyscape around 4 pm, unleashing sudden thundershowers across various parts of the city and its neighbouring areas. While the sharp rain provided a cooling effect in the evening, it led to traffic congestion, notably in Anna Salai and other major junctions.

According to reports, the northwest parts and western suburbs of Chennai received intense spells of rain, while core city areas experienced moderate rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted light to moderate rain, particularly in south Tamil Nadu, throughout the week. Additionally, heavy rain is expected in one or two places in the Nilgiris.

An easterly wave and a weather disturbance over the Arabian Sea are cited as the factors behind the anticipated rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from January 4, 2024. Theni, Dindigul, and Nilgiri districts are likely to receive heavy rain in certain areas, with some parts of Tamil Nadu expecting light morning fog.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Rain lashes parts of the city



(Visuals from Koyambedu) pic.twitter.com/jRFzekKACp — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2024

The IMD's forecast outlines the likelihood of light to moderate rain in coastal Tamil Nadu and a couple of places in interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. On January 6, districts including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Virudhunagar, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal are expected to witness heavy rain at one or two places.

Looking ahead, on January 8, heavy rain is predicted in Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Chennai, Ranipet districts, and Puducherry. Chennai's neighboring Thiruvallur district is also anticipated to experience heavy rain spells on the same day, according to the IMD forecast.

The weather forecast for Chennai indicates partly cloudy skies for the next 48 hours, with a chance of light to moderate rain in some areas. Morning fog is also expected. Maximum temperatures are likely to range between 30-31°C, while minimum temperatures are anticipated to be 22-23°C. Residents are advised to stay updated on the evolving weather conditions and take necessary precautions.