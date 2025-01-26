Chennai Road Accident: 4 Dead, Over 100 Cattle Trapped in Horrific Collision on Krishnagiri Highway (Watch Video)

A devastating accident occurred near Bargur on the Krishnagiri-Chennai highway, involving an Eicher Tempo, a lorry, and a herd of cattle. The collision tragically claimed the lives of four people, while four others sustained injuries. Rescue teams have been working tirelessly to assist the injured and clear the wreckage, with over 100 cattle trapped in the aftermath of the crash.

The accident, which took place at a busy stretch of the highway, caused significant disruption to traffic, leading to delays as emergency services worked on-site. The cause of the accident is yet to be confirmed, but authorities are investigating the matter.

Rescue operations are still ongoing, with efforts focused on freeing the trapped cattle and providing medical assistance to the injured. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of the highway, particularly regarding livestock on the roads and the potential risks of accidents involving vehicles and animals.