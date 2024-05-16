Chennai-Trichy Highway Accident: 4 Dead, 15 Injured as Buses Loses Control at Maduranthakam

A tragic incident occurred on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway near Maduranthakam, Tamil Nadu, claiming the lives of four individuals and leaving over 15 others injured. The accident occurred when a bus attempting to overtake collided with a lorry, causing the bus to lose control.

The injured have been swiftly transported to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for medical attention. Further details on the incident are awaited, as authorities, including the Padalam Police, continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.