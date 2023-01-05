Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is 'Swarajya Rakshak' not 'Dharamveer': LoP Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Assembly Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar refused to apologise for his statement that Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj should be called 'Swarajya Rakshak' instead of 'Dharamveer'.

Ajit Pawar said that the Bharatiya Janata Party protest against him while they were silent when the Maharashtra Governor and many other leaders disrespected heroes like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He further added that the word 'Dharmveer' is used widely, therefore Chhatrapati Shambhaji Maharaj should be addressed as 'Swarajya Rakshak'.

"If you google and search 'Dharmveer' a lot of people use it as their designation. So if I said Chhatrapati Shambhaji Maharaj is not a 'Dharmveer' I was not wrong because Shambhaji Maharaj is one. I stand by my statement," Pawar added.

He said that movies are released under the name of 'Dharmveer' and now as per news 'Dharmveer 2' will be released. So, the 'Dharmveer' word is used by everyone nowadays.

"Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is a 'Swaraj Rakshak'. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj found Hindavi Swarajya and Sambhaji Maharaj continued it after Shivaji Maharaj". Pawar Added.

In the recently concluded Maharashtra state assembly's winter session in Nagpur, during a debate, senior NCP leader and LoP Ajit Pawar said, "We always refer to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj as 'Swaraj Rakshak'. But some people are calling him 'Dharamveer' (protector of religion). It is incorrect to call him 'Dharamveer'. Sambhaji Maharaj never championed the cause of any particular religion; his sacrifice and work were for national and inclusive welfare."

( With inputs from ANI )

