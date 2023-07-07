Chhattisgarh: 3 dead, 6 injured in Bilaspur bus accident; CM Baghel announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 7 : As many as three persons died and six others were injured after a bus met with an accident near Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur on Friday, the police said.

According to the police, the people on the bus were going to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting in Raipur.

Out of the six injured, three are in serious condition.

There were 40 passengers on the bus.

"The accident occurred near Bilaspur and the injured have been admitted to Apollo Bilaspur," police added.

Expressing grief about the incident, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wished speedy recovery to the injured and peace to the departed souls.

He tweeted in Hindi, "The sad news has been received that the bus coming from Ambikapur to attend the meeting of Prime Minister met with an accident near Bilaspur. The news of the tragic death of 2 people has been received."

"May God give peace to their soul and courage to the family members. Three people were seriously injured and 3 people injured. We all wish them a speedy recovery," he added.

He also announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of those who were killed in the accident and instructed the administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

"I announce ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the family members of the deceased in the accident of the bus coming to attend the meeting of the Prime Minister. Instructions have been given to the administration for proper treatment of the injured. We all stand with the families during this difficult time," CM Baghel tweeted.

BJP national vice-president, Raman Singh also expressed grief.

"I received the sad information that the bus of our workers coming from Ambikapur to attend the Raipur meeting met with an accident near Beltara. The sad news of the death of three people in this accident is heartbreaking, I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

